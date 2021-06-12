Miami stakes the claim to become the world’s Bitcoin and crypto capital By Cointelegraph



Miami stakes the claim to become the world’s Bitcoin and crypto capital



As Miami comes down from the “high” of having hosted the “largest-ever” event, it seems reasonable to ask: Does the Sunshine State’s entrepot really have what it takes to become “the world’s cryptocurrency capital?” — a new role foreseen by its dynamic mayor. If not, could Miami at least become the next Crypto Valley — i.e., a cradle for cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation like the Swiss canton of Zug?

The optics certainly look good. As the New York Times noted in its coverage of last week’s Bitcoin 2021 gathering, “The city has gone full crypto,” with Bitcoin ATMs sprinkling Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Meanwhile, crypto exchange FTX has secured the naming rights for the Miami Heats arena, while there was also a proposal by Miami mayor Francis Suarez to allow citizens to pay taxes with cryptocurrency, among other things.

