Insecure Cast Wraps Filming With Goodbye Photos

Just look at these photos of Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji 😭.

After five seasons, the cast of Insecure is bidding adieu, and I am simply unprepared.


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for HBO

Other words for how I’m feeling include “distraught,” “inconsolable,” and “never-the-same.”

The series — which is about a young Black woman in Los Angeles and her trials and triumphs — is hailed for its impact and groundbreaking representation.

Issa Rae changed the world and the culture with #InsecureHBO. No show of it’s time was fully intertwined with the black pop culture zeitgeist like this was – and we all saw some of ourselves and our friends in the characters. Def gonna be talking about it for years to come!


Via Twitter: @tinnkky

“Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week,” Issa Rae, the show’s star, creator, and executive producer, wrote on Twitter.

Today is my last day shooting #InsecureHBO. 🥲

Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week.

Never imagined all the doors this would open. Forever grateful to those who paved the way for us to do us.


Issa Rae / Via Twitter: @IssaRae

Rae said she “never imagined” the doors the series would open and is “forever grateful” to those who paved the way for her and her team.

But what’s a goodbye without Insecure-branded matching sweats?

Ellis, who plays Issa’s on-again, off-again beau Lawrence, made us feel so many things with the behind-the-scenes shots he shared on his Instagram.

How can you not get emotional while watching this video of Orji’s last day?


Via Twitter: @writtenbyhanna

“Issa, I owe so much to you — we all do. I’m so grateful that I got to rock with you by your side as your No. 2 for six years. You changed the heck out of my life, and like a Drake album, nothing will ever be the same,” Orji said.

Fine, I’ll sob.

Popping all of the bottles and crying all of the tears!

Melina Matsoukas, the show’s director, posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram story, charting Insecure from its origins to now.


Melina Matsoukas

She shared that she is #TeamLawrence, which I personally believe is a choice!

She talked about the challenges of getting the series made, saying that many told her it would never happen.

And, naturally, she reflected on that scene.

Showrunner Prentice Penny also shared heartfelt words of gratitude to the series, cast and crew, and his family.

