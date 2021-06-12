IBM contributes blockchain platform code to Hyperledger to drive enterprise blockchain adoption By Cointelegraph

IBM contributes blockchain platform code to Hyperledger to drive enterprise blockchain adoption
The global blockchain technology market size is projected to reach $72 billion in the next five years. In order to ensure this growth, however, blockchain solution providers must continue to advance and innovate.
For example, public enterprise blockchain use has become an ongoing trend this year as companies like ConsenSys aim to drive adoption for open, permissionless networks. On the flip side, it’s important to point out that private blockchains are still being leveraged by enterprises and will continue to be utilized as innovation continues.
