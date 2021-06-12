How Layer 2 Is Primed To Solve Ethereum Scalability Issues By CoinQuora



© Reuters How Layer 2 Is Primed To Solve Ethereum Scalability Issues



Layer 2 solutions aim to solve scalability and high transaction issues on .

CEO of Enya.ai Alan Chiu said scalability on Ethereum is already making headway.

The Ethereum development team also scheduled network upgrade EIP-1559.

In the blockchain world, one of the most anticipated developments in the industry is the launch of Ethereum 2.0. In fact, ETH 2.0 will solve the scalability and issues on the high transaction Ethereum network.

However, Alan Chiu, CEO of Enya.ai, is trying to do the same sooner in a Layer 2 race. He said Scalability on Ethereum is already making headway. At the same time, the world waits for the next level of Ethereum.

Moreover, Chiu said in a video interview,