Hodler’s Digest, June 6–12 By Cointelegraph

A new milestone for Bitcoin, COVID hits conference, Buterin’s DOGE payday: Hodler’s Digest, June 6–12
Bill to make legal tender passes in El Salvador
El Salvador has officially become the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.
A law outlining the proposals, introduced by President Nayib Bukele, passed with a supermajority, attracting 62 out of 84 votes.
New report: El Salvador Bitcoin pump failed to attract smart money, for now
MicroStrategy gets $1.6 billion in orders in junk bond offering
Bitcoin 2021 attendees positive COVID-19 tests are going viral
Vitalik Buterin has made $4.3 million from his $25,000 investment in Dogecoin so far
U.S. officials recover $2.3 million in crypto from Colonial Pipeline ransom
Proposed New York Bitcoin mining ban watered down to allow green projects
Alleged $3.6 billion crypto Ponzis victims still believe the exchange is legit
Pronouncements from the G-7 allow green fintech to flourish
Miami stakes the claim to become the worlds Bitcoin and crypto capital
More IRS crypto reporting, more danger
