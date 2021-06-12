Here’s how Bitcoin’s impending death cross could be a contrarian buy signal By Cointelegraph



Here’s how Bitcoin’s impending death cross could be a contrarian buy signal



Bitcoin’s (BTC) succession of sharp corrections from its all-time high at $64,900 has turned investor sentiment negative, at least for the short-term. While some analysts believe the bottom may have been hit, others are warning of a further fall due to the “Death Cross” pattern that, at the time of writing, is on the verge of completion.

For new traders, the name death cross itself brings a lot of negativity and a feeling of impending doom. This sentiment can trigger selling panics, especially if the market has already been going through a bear phase prior to the pattern being spotted.

daily chart. Source: TradingView

daily chart. Source: TradingView

BTC/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph