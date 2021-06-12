Hedge fund manager Alan Howard invests in two crypto startups By Cointelegraph

Hedge fund manager Alan Howard invests in two crypto startups
Billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard continues backing the cryptocurrency industry with fresh investment in two digital asset startups.
The co-founder of major asset manager Brevan Howard led a $25-million extension raise for London-based crypto services firm .co. The company announced Friday that the new investment follows a $50-million Series B funding round led by companies such as Dawn Capital and Target (NYSE:) Global.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.