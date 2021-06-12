Hedge fund manager Alan Howard invests in two crypto startups By Cointelegraph

Billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard continues backing the cryptocurrency industry with fresh investment in two digital asset startups.

The co-founder of major asset manager Brevan Howard led a $25-million extension raise for London-based crypto services firm .co. The company announced Friday that the new investment follows a $50-million Series B funding round led by companies such as Dawn Capital and Target (NYSE:) Global.