First Blockchain Platform Connecting Soccer Players and Fans By CoinQuora



The Shirtum Network: First Blockchain Platform Connecting Soccer Players and Fans



Shirtum is a platform launched in August 2020 in Spain, but launched live in 2021. This blockchain-based platform is explicitly created for global football fans, allowing them to buy collectibles and shirts from their favourite players.

Generally, the platform was launched to interact with fans and players by being a pioneer platform offering football shirts as NFT assets.

How exactly does the platform help in the interaction of players and fans? Primarily, it has four major features which are integrated to offer utter efficiency. Among the features include a fanzone, museum, gallery, and the marketplace. Interaction of those four features make the Shirtum network, players, and fans enjoy utter convenience.

Players Sharing Their Stories

The Shirtum project is made to connect players and fans in the business of valuable game collectables. Every player has a history and a list of achievements they are proud of and would want to share, but only their closest friends get the chance to hear about or enjoy their achievements.

