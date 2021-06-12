Digital Dollar Won’t Affect Bitcoin’s Market Share By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Digital Dollar Won’t Affect Bitcoin’s Market Share
- CEO Michael Sonnenshein says the digital dollar will not impact .
- Michael noted bitcoin is appealing to individuals looking to invest in cryptos.
- CEO Greg King believes digital currencies will push people towards cryptocurrencies.
During an interview on CNBN, Grayscale Investment CEO Michael Sonnenshein said introducing a digital dollar will not impact Bitcoin’s market share. Also, he noted that bitcoin is more appealing for individuals seeking to invest in cryptocurrencies.
According to the CEO, a digital dollar is all about money digitization to serve the average person. However, the potential of making gains will push more people towards bitcoin.
“I actually think we take the opposite view. We’re definitely seeing not only the digital dollar project underway but also seeing a lot of other countries around the world getting into launching their own central bank, …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.