Digital Dollar Won’t Affect Bitcoin’s Market Share By CoinQuora

During an interview on CNBN, Grayscale Investment CEO Michael Sonnenshein said introducing a digital dollar will not impact Bitcoin’s market share. Also, he noted that bitcoin is more appealing for individuals seeking to invest in cryptocurrencies.

According to the CEO, a digital dollar is all about money digitization to serve the average person. However, the potential of making gains will push more people towards bitcoin.