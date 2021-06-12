Canada to Reject Future Thermal Coal Mining Projects

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The Canadian government will no longer approve thermal-coal mining projects because of their contribution to the climate crisis.

“New thermal coal mining projects or expansions are not in line with the ambition Canadians want to see on climate, or with Canada’s domestic and international climate commitments,” Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement as Group of Seven leaders gather in the U.K. for their first in-person summit since the pandemic.

Canada is the only G-7 country to see its carbon emissions rise between 2015 and 2019, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced global criticism for its climate record. Friday’s statement noted that burning thermal coal is the largest contributor to climate change in the world and a major source of toxic pollution.

“Accordingly, this position will inform federal decision making on thermal coal mining projects,” the government said.

Canada produced 57 million metric tons of coal in 2019, of which less than half — 47% — is thermal coal used to generate electricity, with the remainder being metallurgical coal used for steel-making. Coal-fired electricity supplies less than 10% of the country’s needs and the government has previously said it will be phased out entirely by 2030. Ninety-five percent of Canada’s 2019 coal exports were metallurgical coal.