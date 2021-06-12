Blue Origin auctions a rocket trip to space with Bezos

Article content

SEATTLE — Want to bid for a seat on a spaceship ride with Jeff Bezos? You’ll need to be quick – and you’ll probably need more than $4 million.

Blue Origin is planning a live auction on Saturday to conclude the month-long bidding process for a seat on the sightseeing trip to space next month with the company’s founder, billionaire Amazon.com Inc executive Bezos.

The identity of the winner – presumably an ultra-wealthy space aficionado – will not be immediately disclosed.

But the July 20 launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard booster from West Texas would be a landmark moment as U.S. firms strive toward a new era of private commercial space travel.

Bezos, the world’s wealthiest man and a lifelong space enthusiast, has been racing against fellow aspiring billionaire aeronauts Richard Branson and Elon Musk to be the first of the three to travel beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

“Putting the world’s richest man and one of the most recognized figures in business into space is a massive advertisement for space as a domain for exploration, industrialization and investment,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told clients earlier this month.

As the month-long bidding process leading up to the live auction closed on Thursday, the winning figure stood at more than $4 million, fueled by entries from more than 6,000 people from at least 143 countries, Blue Origin said.