Billy Porter’s Best Instagram Posts

He slays the red carpet over and over again with his runway-worthy style. And he’s won fans over for his outstanding roles in Pose and American Horror Story.
In case you don’t follow the actor on IG already (@theebillyporter), we’ve rounded up some of his fiercest posts to date. Check them out below:
1.
To start, this inspiring Pride Month message:
2.
This summer-approved poolside snapshot:
3.
This New York Fashion Week moment:
4.
This epic fashion look complete with all the accessories:
5.
This chic spin at the Golden Globes:
6.
The time he raised a glass to make a toast:
7.
This fashion-forward New Year’s Eve outfit:
8.
This romantic reel for Valentine’s Day:
9.
This time he struck a pose in a larger than life hat:
10.
This amazing tribute to Patti Labelle:
12.
This unforgettable look that should have won an Oscar:
13.
This unique style featuring every color palette:
14.
This feel-good photograph encouraging self-care:
15.
This classically golden jacket:
16.
This workout-ready picture:
17.
This hilarious glow-up meme:
18.
This black-and-white photo that might as well be hanging in a gallery:
19.
Finally, this kind reminder to always love yourself:
What’s your favorite Billy Porter role? Let us know in the comments!
