Billy Porter’s Best Instagram Posts

Billy Porter is known for his statement-making style.


He slays the red carpet over and over again with his runway-worthy style. And he’s won fans over for his outstanding roles in Pose and American Horror Story.

In case you don’t follow the actor on IG already (@theebillyporter), we’ve rounded up some of his fiercest posts to date. Check them out below:

1.

To start, this inspiring Pride Month message:

2.

This summer-approved poolside snapshot:

3.

This New York Fashion Week moment:

4.

This epic fashion look complete with all the accessories:

5.

This chic spin at the Golden Globes:

6.

The time he raised a glass to make a toast:

7.

This fashion-forward New Year’s Eve outfit:

8.

This romantic reel for Valentine’s Day:

9.

This time he struck a pose in a larger than life hat:

10.

This amazing tribute to Patti Labelle:

12.

This unforgettable look that should have won an Oscar:

13.

This unique style featuring every color palette:

14.

This feel-good photograph encouraging self-care:

15.

This classically golden jacket:

16.

This workout-ready picture:

17.

This hilarious glow-up meme:

18.

This black-and-white photo that might as well be hanging in a gallery:

19.

Finally, this kind reminder to always love yourself:

What’s your favorite Billy Porter role? Let us know in the comments!

