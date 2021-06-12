Bank of Namibia Warns Crypto Scam Victims By CoinQuora



Bank of Namibia Warns Crypto Scam Victims



The Bank of Namibia warns that it will not entertain crypto scam victims.

The warning comes in the wake of rising crypto scam reports in the country.

BON added that crypto exchanges operating in the country are illegal.

The Bank of Namibia (BON) has warned individuals in the country trading in crypto. According to a report, the bank will not entertain crypto scam victims or provide recourse to them.

The entity argues that it does not currently have the legal power to follow up on crypto complaints. At the same time, BON reiterated its previous crypto position from 2018. According to BON spokesperson, Kazembire Zemburuka, the Central Bank still “does not recognize, support, and recommend the possession, utilization, and trading of cryptocurrencies by members of the public.”

