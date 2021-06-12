Algeria Holds Another Poll in ‘Attrition’ Battle With Protesters

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Algeria’s military-backed leaders hold a parliamentary election Saturday, seeking democratic gloss for their rule as plunging finances and rising living costs risk deepening turmoil in the energy exporter.

The vote is part of a package proposed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to assuage protesters who’ve been demanding the removal of the establishment elite and fairer wealth distribution for more than two years. Its appeal was blunted by a crackdown that’s jailed about 220 people, including journalists, and swamped Algiers with security personnel.

Turnout among 24.5 million registered voters will probably be feeble. A 2020 referendum on constitutional amendments saw record low participation.

“The people are no fools,” said Dalia Ghanem, a resident scholar at Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. “The election is necessary for the regime,” she said. “They need to be legitimized by the ballots.”

Reserves Slump

Algeria is North Africa’s sleeping giant. It has the continent’s third-largest oil reserves and its second-biggest gas deposits but is struggling to keep up shipments — the lifeblood of the economy — as years of mismanagement and a lack of investment take their toll. Foreign currency reserves have fallen to less than a fifth their level in 2013, and the local currency has been devalued, spurring price increases.