Home Business Advisory firm ISS recommends vote against Toshiba chairman By Reuters

Advisory firm ISS recommends vote against Toshiba chairman By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen next to a traffic signal atop of a building in Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba (OTC:) Corp shareholders should vote against the re-appointment of board chairman Osamu Nagayama and four other directors, shareholder advisory firm ISS recommended on Saturday.

The recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) follows an explosive, shareholder-commissioned investigation that accused Toshiba of colluding with the Japanese government to pressure foreign investors.

The report of that investigation, released on Thursday, revealed how the conglomerate reached out to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to get it to “beat up” foreign shareholders.

ISS advised shareholders to oppose the re-appointment of current members of the nomination and audit committees at a June 25 annual shareholders’ meeting.

“One could argue that as the investigation report was just released on June 10, there was no time to change director candidates,” ISS said in its report, published on Saturday and seen by Reuters.

However, it added it was “unthinkable that members of the nomination committee were unaware of the significance of the incident and accompanying shareholder concerns,” as allegations have long been raised, it said.

Glass Lewis, another U.S. advisory firm, has also urged shareholders at this year’s AGM to vote against the re-appointment of the same five directors.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©