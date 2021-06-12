Adopting the Bitcoin standard? El Salvador writes itself into history books By Cointelegraph



Adopting the Bitcoin standard? El Salvador writes itself into history books



The cryptocurrency space and wider economic community continue to laud a historic move by El Salvador to recognize as legal tender. The Central American country has become the first in the world to do so, and the move has also spurred a handful of other Central and South American countries to begin taking steps toward that same eventuality.

Unsurprisingly, the move has made waves in the cryptocurrency community, with Bitcoin (BTC) proponents, in particular, highlighting the significance of the legislative change in driving cryptocurrency adoption. There have been some critics who have highlighted potential coercive undertones of the law, which has added intrigue to the situation, but the overarching response has been positive.

