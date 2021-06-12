36 Celebrities Who Appear To Not Age Over 25 Years

It’s also interesting to me that these people have been famous for 25 years to begin with.

1.

Jeff Goldblum 25 years ago:


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

2.

Paul Rudd 25 years ago:


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

3.

Angela Bassett 25 years ago:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Angela Bassett today:


Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

4.

Meryl Streep 25 years ago:


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Meryl Streep today:


Getty Images / Getty Images for Equality Now

5.

Mario Lopez 25 years ago:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Mario Lopez today:


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

6.

Dennis Quaid 25 years ago:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Dennis Quaid today:


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

7.

Michelle Pfeiffer 25 years ago:


Mitchell Gerber / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer today:


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

8.

John Stamos 25 years ago:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

9.

Tilda Swinton 25 years ago:


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Tilda Swinton today:


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

10.

Rob Lowe 25 years ago:

Rob Lowe today:


Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

11.

Harrison Ford 25 years ago:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Harrison Ford today:


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

12.

Jennifer Lopez 25 years ago:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

13.

Lenny Kravitz 25 years ago:


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz today:


Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

14.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus 25 years ago:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus today:

15.

Kate Winslet 25 years ago:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Kate Winslet today:


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

16.

Jay-Z 25 years ago:


Al Pereira / Getty Images

Jay-Z today:


James Devaney / Getty Images

17.

Celine Dion 25 years ago:


Jean-pierre Rey / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

18.

Madonna 25 years ago:


Afp / AFP via Getty Images

19.

Cindy Crawford 25 years ago:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

20.

Julia Roberts 25 years ago:


Ronald Siemoneit / Sygma via Getty Images

21.

Gwen Stefani 25 years ago:


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

Gwen Stefani today:


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

22.

Brandy 25 years ago:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

23.

Ricky Martin 25 years ago:


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Ricky Martin today:


Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

24.

RuPaul 25 years ago:


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

25.

Halle Berry 25 years ago:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

26.

Diane Keaton 25 years ago:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Diane Keaton today:


Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

27.

Julianne Moore 25 years ago:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Julianne Moore today:


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

28.

Keanu Reeves 25 years ago:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Keanu Reeves today:


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

29.

Reese Witherspoon 25 years ago:

30.

Glenn Close 25 years ago:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

31.

Nicole Kidman 25 years ago:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman today:


Producers Guild Of America / via Getty Images

32.

Matthew McConaughey 25 years ago:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey today:

33.

Sandra Bullock 25 years ago:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sandra Bullock today:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

34.

Brad Pitt 25 years ago:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

35.

Alicia Silverstone 25 years ago:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone today:

36.

Jen Aniston 25 years ago:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jen Aniston today:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

