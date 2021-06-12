$288K BTC price ‘still in play’ says PlanB as Bloomberg champions Bitcoin halving By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

$288K BTC price ‘still in play’ says PlanB as Bloomberg champions Bitcoin halving

(BTC) can still hit an average price of $288,000 in the next three years, confident analyst PlanB has said after shed 7% on June 12.

In a tweet on Saturday, the creator of the popular stock-to-flow Bitcoin price models cast aside doubts over the Bitcoin bull run continuing.

BTC/USD 1-month price chart vs. months until halving events. Source: PlanB/ Twitter
Overview of Bitcoin price metrics vs. supply change. Source: Mike McGlone/ Twitter