United won’t furlough flight attendants in October as demand rebounds By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
(Reuters) – United Airlines will not need to furlough flight attendants assigned to active bases when a current federal payroll support program expires on Oct. 1, according to a memo to staff.
John Slater, United’s senior vice president of inflight services, cited an “increase in customer demand and our current outlook for the future” in his memo, which was reviewed by Reuters.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.