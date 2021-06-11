UK’s Duchess of Cambridge ‘can’t wait to meet’ new niece Lilibet By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
19

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, laughs with youth supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project, a charity for children, young people and adults with additional needs across County Durham, at the Belmont Community Centre, Britain April 27

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge Kate said on Friday she could not wait to meet her new niece Lilibet, the daughter of her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

“I wish her all the very best, I can’t wait to meet her because we haven’t yet met her yet so hopefully that will be soon,” Kate told reporters during a visit to a school with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden during the G7 Summit.

Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after Prince Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his late mother, Princess Diana, was born one week ago at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

Her birth comes almost a year and a half after Harry and Meghan announced that they intended to step down from their royal roles, plunging the family into crisis.

The couple’s relationship with the other royals further deteriorated in March when they accused one unnamed royal of making a racist remark and said Meghan’s pleas for help when she felt suicidal were ignored in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR