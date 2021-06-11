UK economy posts record annual jump in April, up 27.6% By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People sit at an outside restaurant area, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, at Covent Garden in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s economic output in April was a record 27.6% larger than 12 months before, official data showed on Friday, an increase that reflects recent reopening and the scale of disruption to everyday life early in the COVID pandemic.

The figure matched the consensus of economists polled by Reuters.

In April alone, output rose by 2.3%, marking the fastest growth since July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, and compared with the Reuters poll consensus for a 2.2% increase.

But British economic output is still 3.7% lower than in February 2020, before the pandemic led to lockdown measures.

“Today’s figures are a promising sign that our economy is beginning to recover,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

Last month the Bank of England raised its forecast for British economic growth in 2021 to 7.25% from February’s estimate of 5.0%.

That would be the fastest annual growth since 1941 when Britain was rearming during World War Two. But it comes after output plunged by almost 10%, the biggest drop in more than 300 years.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR