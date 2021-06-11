U.S. tire maker Goodyear loses dispute against foreign workers in Malaysia

Article content

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s Industrial Court has ruled in favor of dozens of migrant workers in a labor dispute against American tire manufacturer Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, court documents showed on Thursday, amid accusations of unpaid wages and employee mistreatment at the firm’s Malaysian factory.

A total of 184 migrant workers had filed five complaints against Goodyear Malaysia in 2019 and 2020 over non-compliance with a collective labor agreement, and are claiming about 5 million ringgit ($1.21 million) in unpaid wages.

The workers allege that Goodyear, one of the world’s largest tire makers, did not give them shift allowances, annual bonuses and pay increases even though these benefits were available to local staff, who are represented by a labor union.

Goodyear Malaysia argued that the migrant workers did not have legal standing to file the complaint as they were not union members, according to the court documents. The workers are from Nepal, Myanmar and India.

In three rulings dated June 9 and published on Thursday, Industrial Court President Rasidah Chik dismissed Goodyear’s argument, ordering the firm to pay back wages owed to 65 workers and comply with the collective agreement.