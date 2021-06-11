U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.04%, while the index climbed 0.19%, and the index added 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were American Express Company (NYSE:), which rose 1.42% or 2.31 points to trade at 164.54 at the close. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) added 1.09% or 4.08 points to end at 378.02 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) was up 1.01% or 2.37 points to 236.96 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.24% or 5.06 points to trade at 220.67 at the close. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) declined 1.26% or 2.10 points to end at 164.98 and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) was down 0.90% or 3.63 points to 397.86.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which rose 5.01% to 55.93, VF Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 4.54% to settle at 82.12 and Coty Inc (NYSE:) which gained 4.15% to close at 9.03.

The worst performers were Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 10.93% to 193.07 in late trade, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 5.64% to settle at 82.59 and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.44% to 396.30 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Novan Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 62.61% to 14.7000, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 41.77% to settle at 4.48 and Urban One (NASDAQ:) which gained 32.88% to close at 20.530.

The worst performers were Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) which was down 55.24% to 9.40 in late trade, Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 51.10% to settle at 6.230 and Curis Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 36.87% to 8.005 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1986 to 1175 and 146 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2102 rose and 1364 declined, while 144 ended unchanged.

Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 10.93% or 23.70 to 193.07.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.80% to 15.65 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.98% or 18.65 to $1877.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.75% or 0.53 to hit $70.82 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.12% or 0.09 to trade at $72.61 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.51% to 1.2107, while USD/JPY rose 0.33% to 109.67.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.49% at 90.515.