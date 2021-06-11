U.S. FDA asks J&J to discard 60 mln vaccine doses made at Baltimore plant -NYT

Article content

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has asked Johnson & Johnson to discard 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore factory, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A further 10 million J&J doses would be allowed to be distributed with a warning that there was no guarantee contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc had followed proper practices, the newspaper said.

Without disclosing or confirming the number of vaccine doses, the FDA said in a news release that it had authorized two batches of the vaccine for use, that multiple other batches were not suitable for use and that others were being evaluated.

The agency said it was not yet ready to authorize Emergent’s plant for manufacturing the J&J vaccine. Production of J&J’s vaccine at the Baltimore site was halted by U.S. authorities in April and J&J was put in charge of manufacturing at the plant.

J&J did not have an immediate comment. The FDA declined to comment beyond its statement.

The FDA said its decision allows the J&J doses to be used in the United States or exported. It said that for J&J and Emergent to export these shots, they must agree that the FDA can share information on the batches with the regulatory authorities of the countries in which the vaccine may be used.