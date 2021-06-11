Home Business U.S. consumer sentiment rebounds in early June

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded in early June as inflation fears subsided and households grew more optimistic about future economic growth and employment, a survey showed on Friday.

The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index increased to 86.4 in the first half of this month from a final reading of 82.9 in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 84.

The survey’s gauge of current economic conditions edged up to a reading of 90.6 from 89.4 in May. Its measure of consumer expectations rose to 83.8 from 78.8. The survey’s one-year inflation expectations fell to 4.0 from 4.6%, while its five-to-10-year inflation outlook dropped to 2.8% from 3.0% in May.

