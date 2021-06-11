Trace Network to Conduct $100k IDO on SushiSwap’s MISO Launchpad By CoinQuora

Trace Network to Conduct $100k IDO on SushiSwap’s MISO Launchpad

Enterprise-grade decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Trace Network is all set to host its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) of its native token $TRACE on Sushiswap’s recently revealed IDO launchpad MISO. Trace is amongst a few very early projects to be conducting its IDO on MISO.

Trace is an innovative project that brings together DeFi, NFTs, and real-world enterprises onto a single platform. During its initial funding rounds, Trace Network managed to get the backing of some of the blockchain industry’s top-shot investors like Morning Star, Spark Capital, LD Capital, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, and more. Now, with the launch of its IDO, Trace Network aims at roping in the attention of the public.

Due to their decentralized nature, IDOs have become a new favorite way of launching tokens, with more and more crypto projects choosing them over ICOs or IEOs. By eliminating the need for middlemen and providing instant liquidity, IDOs make it extremely convenient for the public to participate in…

