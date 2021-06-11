Three top executives exit Chesapeake Energy

Article content

U.S. oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Friday that three executives will leave the company, the latest exits this year after it launched a search for a new chief executive and emerged from bankruptcy.

Frank Patterson, executive vice president of exploration and production; James Webb, general counsel; and William Buergler, senior vice president, will depart on Friday, according to a regulatory filing.

The exits came after former Chief Executive Officer Doug Lawler left in April. Chesapeake emerged from a contentious bankruptcy reorganization earlier this year.

Chesapeake employees on Tuesday will attend a town hall presentation “where we will share additional thoughts on our path forward as a company, provide an update on our search for a permanent CEO, and give additional details on our compensation,” according to an internal memo, which was seen by Reuters.

The memo is signed by board Chairman Mike Wichterich, who is serving as interim CEO, and details the reporting chain of command following Friday’s executive changes. It also wishes the departing executives “the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

Wichterich and Chief Financial Officer Domenic Dell’Osso will lead Tuesday’s employee meeting.