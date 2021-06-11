These Are the Most Punctual Airlines and Airports in the World

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Challenging times for air travel have led to a shakeup in Cirium’s on-time performance rankings for the industry, with Japan Airlines Co. and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport climbing to the top for punctuality.

Other standouts among carriers include Hawaiian Airlines Inc., Red Wings ZAO and Avianca Holdings SA, Cirium said in its first monthly “On-Time Performance Report” since February 2020. The aviation analytics company said it revived the report as air travel is returning, with 117% more completed flights in May than the same month last year, mainly driven by domestic services.

The rankings use a series of measurements, including if departures and arrivals are early or exactly on time, arrivals are within 15 minutes of schedule, and flights operate in their scheduled block time from gate to gate.

“As flights have returned, it is a level playing field to analyze the on-time performance of the airlines and airports again — a positive sign for the industry,” Cirium Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Bowen said in a statement. “While the factors that cause delays — congested airspace, taxiways or connecting passengers — simply did not exist in 2020, they are likely to return slowly in 2021 and into 2022.”