Tesla Rises Premarket; Chewy, Vertex Fall By Investing.com

Deutsche Bank (DE:) stock fell 1.5% after reports stated that the ECB has asked the German bank not to wait too long in naming a successor to Chairman Paul Achleitner, allowing the central bank enough time to vet the candidate to replace him.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.6% after RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage with an ‘outperform’ rating, calling the video conferencing company a top pick. The bank says a hybrid return to office in the corporate world is an opportunity for Zoom to differentiate itself and excel.

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:) stock fell 2% after the cruise operator reported that two passengers aboard its Millennium cruise ship tested positive for Covid-19. The passengers have been isolated, and the cruise line is currently conducting contact tracing.

Snowflake (NYSE:) stock fell 3.7% after the cloud computing company presented a highly ambitious financial target of reaching $10 billion in annual product revenue by 2029 at its Investor Day meeting, compared with $554 million in its fiscal year that ended in January.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:) stock fell 13% after the biotech decided not to go ahead with its attempt to develop a drug for a rare liver disorder, a setback in its attempt to broaden its offerings beyond cystic fibrosis drugs.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.5% after the electric car manufacturer unveiled its Model S Plaid at an event held at its Fremont, California factory, with the new high-end version of its Model S selling for just under $130,000.

