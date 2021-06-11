Signa Sports agrees to $3.2 bln SPAC deal, to buy Wiggle bicycle store

Article content

FRANKFURT — Signa Sports United, owned by Austrian investor Rene Benko, has agreed to a U.S. listing through a blank-check merger that values the online sports goods retailer at $3.2 billion, the company said on Friday.

The deal will raise $645 million for Signa Sports United, with $345 million from special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Yucaipa Acquisition and $300 million from investors through private investment in public equity (PIPE).

Signa, the global no.1 pure play online sporting goods retailer, will use part of the proceeds to buy Britain-based bicycle goods store Wiggle, which has annual sales of about $500 million, the company said in a statement.

“Becoming a listed company allows us to continue capturing market share in Europe and to accelerate our U.S. and international expansion while scaling our platform solutions,” CEO Stephan Zoll said in the statement.

The Wiggle deal will make Signa Sports United about four times larger in the sub-sector than runner-up Bike24, which is in the process of listing its shares in Frankfurt.

Wiggle’s owner, private equity firm Bridgepoint, will become an investor in Signa Sports as part of the deal.

The SPAC listing values Signa Sports United at 1.6 times the $2 billion in revenue it expects to post in its 2021/22 fiscal year ending in September. That compares to a multiple of 2.7-6.5 times that online retail peers such as THG, Stitch Fix , MyTheresa and Farfetch trade at.