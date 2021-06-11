Signa Sports agrees SPAC deal, to buy Wiggle bicycle store – source

Article content

FRANKFURT — Online sporting goods retailer Signa Sports United, owned by Austrian investor Rene Benko, has agreed to list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with a blank check company, in a deal valuing the firm at $3.2 billion, a person close to the matter said.

The deal will raise $645 million in proceeds for Signa Sports United, made up of $345 million from special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Yucaipa Acquisition and another $300 million from investors through private investment in public equity (PIPE), the person added.

Signa, the global no.1 pure play online sporting goods retailer, will use part of the proceeds to buy Britain-based bicycle goods store Wiggle, which has annual sales of about $500 million, the person said.

Signa declined to comment, while Yucaipa was not immediately available for comment.

The Wiggle deal will make Signa Sports United about 4 times larger in the sub-sector than runner-up Bike24, which is in the process of listing its shares in Frankfurt.

Wiggle’s owner, private equity firm Bridgepoint, will become an investor in Signa Sports United as part of the deal, the source added.

Bridgepoint was not immediately available for comment.