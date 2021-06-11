SEC warns investors of the risks with Bitcoin futures By Cointelegraph

SEC warns investors of the risks with Bitcoin futures
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) has warned investors about the risks of futures trading — citing market volatility, a lack of regulation and fraud to name a few issues.
In a June 10 Investor Alerts bulletin, the SEC outlines key points that investors should “carefully consider” before investing in a fund that buys or sells Bitcoin futures.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.