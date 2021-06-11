School support staff given no consideration in reopening plans: CUPE

Article content

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The union representing school support staff at all Regional Centres for Education and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial is calling on Premier Rankin to listen to the educational support staff who do the actual work of maintaining schools and keeping students safe.

“We should be given the same consideration as students when it comes to safety,” says Lisa deMolitor, chair of the Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions. “When a school is shut down due to an active case, at a minimum, all school staff should be directed to work from home, for the same amount of time that students are out of the school. This would help to reduce the risk of exposure to education workers, particularly where there is still community spread.”

“What the Premier and Dr. Strang might not understand is that when the schools were closed two weeks ago, our members engaged in a process to close down facilities and equipment for the remainder of the year,” says deMolitor. “The sudden reopening of school has caused hardships for our members.”

“For example, some buses had been put out of service for summer maintenance and refitting,some staff had been granted vacation that had to be cancelled, and spare support staff had no guarantee of work. Some bathrooms were torn out, cafeterias broken down, and floors were stripped,” says deMolitor.