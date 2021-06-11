Regulator interest is good for the crypto ecosystem, says BlockFi CEO By Cointelegraph

Regulator interest is good for the crypto ecosystem, says BlockFi CEO
BlockFi CEO Zac Prince agrees with United States Senator Elizabeth Warren that there is a lot of noise in the crypto industry. Still, he expects that the clarity that comes with regulations will positively impact the ecosystem.
Describing regulators’ interest in crypto as a natural evolution of the technology, Prince said that discussions like Wednesday’s Senate Banking Committee hearings are very positive trends overall for the crypto sector.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.