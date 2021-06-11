Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Says He Holds Much in ETH By CoinQuora



Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Says He Holds Much in ETH



Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian has unveiled that he has “a lot” of (ETH)

Meanwhile, Ohanian did not mention the exact amount of the ETH he holds.

Ohanian disclosed his passion for Ethereum in an interview.

Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian has disclosed that he is a die-hard fan of Ethereum (ETH). In particular, Ohanian revealed his advocacy in ETH in an online interview.

In the discussion, Ohanian said that he even holds “a lot” of Ethereum when it comes to the topic of cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, Ohanian did not specifically mention the exact amount of ETH he holds.

Citing from the interview, Ohanian further stated that in the field of crypto, Ethereum plays a major role in his funds invested in digital currencies.

Of note, Ohanian expressed his view on Dogecoin when he was questioned to mention the best and most promising digital currency. Answering the question, Oh…

