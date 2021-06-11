Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting goes to Minneapolis Star Tribune By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Minneapolis Star Tribune won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting on Friday for its coverage of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police while Reuters and the Atlantic shared the award for explanatory reporting.
The Pulitzer Prizes are the most prestigious awards in American journalism and have been handed out since 1917, when newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer established them in his will.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.