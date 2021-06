Oil hits fresh multi-year highs on demand recovery

Article content

NEW YORK — Oil prices edged up to multi-year highs on Friday, heading for a third straight week of gains on the improved outlook for worldwide demand as rising vaccination rates lead to a lifting of pandemic curbs.

Brent crude futures rose 35 cents to $72.87 a barrel by 11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT), a day after closing at their highest since May 2019. On the week so far, Brent rose 0.7%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 70 cents at $70.99 a barrel, a day after their highest close since October 2018. It was up 1.2% so far for the week.

“Demand is coming back faster than supply and we’re going to need more supply to meet that demand,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, would need to boost output to meet demand set to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.

“OPEC+ needs to open the taps to keep the world oil markets adequately supplied,” the Paris-based energy watchdog said.

It said that rising demand and countries’ short-term policies were at odds with the IEA’s call to end new oil, gas and coal funding.