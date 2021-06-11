Oil dips, but heads for third weekly rise on demand recovery

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices slipped on Friday but were set for their third weekly rise on expectations of a recovery in fuel demand in Europe, China and the United States as rising vaccination rates lead to an easing of pandemic curbs.

Brent crude futures edged down 4 cents, or 0.06%, to $72.48 a barrel to 0658 GMT, after closing at its highest since May 2019 on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also slipped 4 cents, or 0.06%, to $70.25 a barrel, after climbing 0.5% on Thursday to its highest close since October 2018.

Brent is set for a weekly rise of 0.8% while WTI is set to gain 0.9%.

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude prices to reach $80 per barrel this summer, betting that a recent oil market rally will continue as vaccination rollouts boost global economic activity and demand for the commodity.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, will supply full volumes of July-loading crude to its Asian customers, Reuters reported on Friday citing sources.

“News that Saudi Arabia has unwound all its voluntary production cuts are circulating in Asia today, and that appears to have temporarily pushed oil prices lower,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note.