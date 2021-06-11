Norway’s Equinor must lift its climate ambitions, minority investors say

Article content

OSLO — Norwegian energy major Equinor must set tougher near-term targets for reducing the company’s climate impact when it presents a new strategy next week, minority shareholders said.

Chief Executive Anders Opedal, who took the helm late last year with a promise to speed up the state-controlled firm’s renewable investments, also faces demands for climate action from opposition politicians favored to win power this year.

The June 15 strategy update is Opedal’s best chance to make his mark on a company that more than anything has come to symbolize the half century of oil and gas production that made Norway one of the world’s wealthiest nations.

The CEO has said he wants to achieve net zero emissions from Equinor’s operations and the final use of its energy by 2050, but current strategy still involves raising oil and gas output at least until 2026.

“With the urgency we feel and experience on the climate related issues, we definitely expect the strategy to be bold and to be detailed on how to reach the net zero targets,” Jan Erik Saugestad, head of Storebrand Asset Management, told Reuters.

“We expect them to set short-term (2025), medium-term (2026-2030) and long-term targets (2030-2050),” he said.