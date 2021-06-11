Nigeria’s central bank plans CBDC pilot launch before the end of 2021 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Rakiya Mohammed, an IT specialist at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that the apex bank is making efforts to float a central bank digital currency in the country.

According to a report by People’s Gazette, Mohammed made this known after the Bankers Committee meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, telling reporters: