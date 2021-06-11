Multi-trillion asset manager State Street launches digital currency division By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Multi-trillion asset manager State Street launches digital currency division

Multi-trillion dollar asset manager, State Street Corporation (NYSE:), has become the latest financial institution to announce the launch of a dedicated digital finance division.

State Street, the second-oldest continually operating bank in the United States, announced the move on Thursday, June 10, highlighting the division’s focus on cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and tokenization.