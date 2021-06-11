Meme Stocks Go Their Own Way For A Day   By Investing.com

© Reuters
By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com – Meme stocks showed no particular trend so far in Friday’s session with most relatively subdued in signs of a fatigue on the last day of the week.
Clover Health (NASDAQ:) rose 7%, modest by the standards of meme stocks. Shares of the Medicare insurance start-up had doubled during Tuesday’s session before closing the day with 86% gains.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) rose 6%, GameStop (NYSE:) 2% and BlackBerry (NYSE:) 1%.
In the negative were Contextlogic (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.5%, World Wrestling (NYSE:) 5%, Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:) 3% and Wendy’s (NASDAQ:) 2%.
The Reddit mania for these stocks is now more than six-months old but shows no signs of abating.
Not every meme stock has a fundamental story to tell barring the common thread of being heavily shorted.
They have also continued to stay at elevated levels, though many have come off significantly from their peaks.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.