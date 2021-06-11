Market cycle analysis screamed ‘take profit’ ahead of May 19 sell-off By Cointelegraph

The cryptocurrency sector has an established reputation for being volatile and fast-moving, and these characteristics were on full display in May as the rapid decline in the price of (BTC) from $60,000 to $33,000 led to a mass exodus that wiped off $1.2 trillion in value from the total market capitalization.

Welcome to Cointelegraph Market’s weekly newsletter. This week we will identify emerging-sector trends across the cryptocurrency landscape in order to broaden your understanding of market cycles and better equip readers to take advantage of the microcycles that are a regular occurrence in the larger market structure.

