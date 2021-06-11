Lufthansa’s low-cost airline Eurowings to open Prague base By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO:Eurowings airliner lands at Palma de Mallorca Airport following Berlin’s lifted quarantine requirement for travellers returning from the Balearic Islands amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Palma de Mallorca, Spain March 21, 2021.
BERLIN (Reuters) – German airline Lufthansa’s said on Friday its budget carrier Eurowings would open a new base in Prague with two aircraft in October, in a sign of growing confidence in the recovery of air travel as COVID-19 curbs ease.
Eurowings will station two Airbus A320 aircraft in the Czech capital from Oct. 31 and offer low-cost direct flights to major European cities like Barcelona, Milan and Copenhagen and holiday destinations such as the Canary Islands.
From the summer of 2022, it will add a third aircraft to the base, which will create more than 100 new jobs.
