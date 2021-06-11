Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — June 11

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Ricky Martin announced that his new single, “‘Qué Rico Fuera,” which also features Paloma Mami, would be released on June 10:
2.
Sofía Vergara was excited for this week’s America’s Got Talent:
3.
Eiza González did a photo shoot with S Moda:
5.
Wilson Cruz opened up about being thankful that he was able to work out his issues through exercising:
7.
Mj Rodriguez — along with Janet Mock and Indya Moore — appeared on the digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar; where they spoke about the Pose finale:
8.
Belinda shared this behind-the-scenes video for the photo shoot she did for Vogue Mexico & Latin America:
9.
Amara La Negra got a little glammed up before doing some promo:
10.
Miguel took a break from recording his new music to think about UFOs:
11.
Manny MUA went yee-haw while visiting Nashville:
12.
Camila Cabello got some R&R in Ojai, California:
13.
Leiomy was ready for Season 3 of Legendary after this week’s finale:
14.
Eva Longoria relaxed outdoors:
15.
Madison Reyes shared the mirror selfie she took before heading out:
16.
Maluma had a good time holding his friends’ baby:
17.
Christy Turlington celebrated her and Ed Burns 18th wedding anniversary:
18.
Rita Moreno attended the premiere of the documentary about her life, Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It:
19.
Jessica Marie Garcia gave a shoutout to her On My Block fam:
20.
Anthony Ramos and his wife, Jasmine Cephas Jones, attended the premiere of his film, In the Heights:
21.
And lastly, Melissa Barrera looked radiant while attending the premiere of her film, In the Heights:
