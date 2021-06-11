Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — June 11

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Ricky Martin announced that his new single, “‘Qué Rico Fuera,” which also features Paloma Mami, would be released on June 10:

2.

Sofía Vergara was excited for this week’s America’s Got Talent:

3.

Eiza González did a photo shoot with S Moda:

4.

Taylor Zakhar Perez did an interview and photo shoot for the summer issue of Sharp magazine:

5.

Wilson Cruz opened up about being thankful that he was able to work out his issues through exercising:

6.

Salma Hayek landed the cover story for the July issue of InStyle magazine:

7.

Mj Rodriguez — along with Janet Mock and Indya Moore — appeared on the digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar; where they spoke about the Pose finale:

8.

Belinda shared this behind-the-scenes video for the photo shoot she did for Vogue Mexico & Latin America:

9.

Amara La Negra got a little glammed up before doing some promo:

10.

Miguel took a break from recording his new music to think about UFOs:

11.

Manny MUA went yee-haw while visiting Nashville:

12.

Camila Cabello got some R&R in Ojai, California:

13.

Leiomy was ready for Season 3 of Legendary after this week’s finale:

14.

Eva Longoria relaxed outdoors:

15.

Madison Reyes shared the mirror selfie she took before heading out:

16.

Maluma had a good time holding his friends’ baby:

17.

Christy Turlington celebrated her and Ed Burns 18th wedding anniversary:

18.

Rita Moreno attended the premiere of the documentary about her life, Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It:

19.

Jessica Marie Garcia gave a shoutout to her On My Block fam:

20.

Anthony Ramos and his wife, Jasmine Cephas Jones, attended the premiere of his film, In the Heights:

21.

And lastly, Melissa Barrera looked radiant while attending the premiere of her film, In the Heights:

