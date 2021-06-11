JoJo Siwa Said Telling Mom She’s Ditching Bows Was Harder Than Coming Out

“I was like, ‘It surprisingly was harder to tell you that I wanted to wear my hair different,” JoJo recalled.

She explained: “My mom actually asked me — because recently, earlier in the year, I came out to the world, and to my family, and essentially to myself too — and so my mom asked me, ‘Was it harder to come out to me, or to tell me you wanted to wear your hair different?'”

“It is true,” JoJo confirmed during an interview on the Tonight Show. “I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

“I was on FaceTime with [my girlfriend], and we were just talking about all the love that came in, and we were both like, Technically I still haven’t confirmed it,” JoJo said of the moment she posted a photo wearing a “best gay cousin” shirt. “I was like, I kind of just want to post this picture on my real story. She was super encouraging.”

She later clarified in an interview with People that while she was still “figuring out” how she identifies, she prefers the terms “queer” or “pansexual.”