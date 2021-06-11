Japan’s exports set for biggest monthly gain since 1980

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s exports likely posted their largest monthly rise in four decades in May, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, but the flattering milestone was largely reflective of a rebound in shipments from last year’s pandemic-driven plunge.

Globally, policymakers are keeping a close watch on the extent of underlying demand recovery as COVID-19 vaccinations have improved economic conditions in some key economies.

A marked recovery in Japan’s exports and output due to surging global demand has helped its economy offset lackluster conditions at home, after the government recently extended coronavirus emergency curbs in Tokyo and other major areas.

Next week’s key data include machinery orders and consumer prices, as well as a Bank of Japan policy meeting.

Exports likely soared 51.3% in May compared to the same month a year earlier, the poll of 17 economists showed.

That would mark the sharpest monthly rise since April 1980, when shipments jumped 51.4%, a finance ministry official said. The annual uptick in exports largely reflected the recoil effect of the 28.3% plunge in May of 2020.

Imports were forecast to have jumped 26.6% year-on-year in May, which would result in a trade deficit of 91.2 billion yen ($833.7 million).