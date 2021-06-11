Japan’s 10-year bond yields fall as investor scoop up debt

Article content

TOKYO — Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds fell for the second straight session on Friday, tracking declines in U.S. Treasuries yields, while some domestic investors who failed to buy U.S. debt shifted their money to JGBs, a market participant said.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.030%, after falling to 0.025%, its lowest since Jan. 15.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.2 point to 151.9, with a trading volume of 48,879 lots.

The longer term bond yields also fell, with the 20-year JGB yield falling one basis point to 0.410% and the 30-year JGB yield sliding 0.5 basis point to 0.655%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.130%.

The 40-year JGB yield was also unchanged at 0.705%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)