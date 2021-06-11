Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.03% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 7.00% or 700.0 points to trade at 10700.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:) added 3.06% or 76.5 points to end at 2573.5 and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.60% or 111.0 points to 4378.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kubota Corp. (T:), which fell 4.49% or 107.0 points to trade at 2278.0 at the close. Marui Group Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 3.77% or 85.0 points to end at 2169.0 and Komatsu Ltd. (T:) was down 3.24% or 102.0 points to 3043.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2145 to 1306 and 283 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.73.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.13% or 0.09 to $70.38 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.12% or 0.09 to hit $72.61 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.38% or 7.25 to trade at $1903.65 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.12% to 109.44, while EUR/JPY rose 0.18% to 133.26.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 90.055.

