Japan minister denies officials asked adviser to contact Toshiba shareholders

TOKYO — Japan’s trade ministry on Friday denied its officials directed an adviser to contact Toshiba Corp shareholders as part of a plan to pressure them to support management in a key vote on board membership.

An explosive shareholder-commissioned investigation released on Thursday found Toshiba management and the government colluded to lean on foreign investors to fall in line with management’s wishes.

Among its findings, the investigators’ report said the trade ministry “effectively asked” a government adviser, described as “Mr. M,” to negotiate with Harvard University’s endowment fund to change its voting behavior.

“Ministry officials have informed me that it’s not true that any request was made to engage with individual investors,” Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama told a regular press briefing.

He added that the ministry was waiting on Toshiba’s response to the report.

Sources have previously told Reuters that Hiromichi Mizuno, a ministry adviser at the time, had told the Harvard fund it could be subject to a regulatory probe if the fund did not follow management’s recommendations at last year’s annual general meeting.

Mizuno, a Tesla Inc board member and friend of Elon Musk, previously oversaw Japan’s $1.4 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund and is currently the United Nations Special Envoy on Innovative Finance and Sustainable Investment.